CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Monday morning.

It began around 6:30 a.m. in Chicago Heights. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from 15 miles away.

Part of what was on fire was Morgan Li Company, a 500,000 square foot plant that is family owned. They make custom fixtures for well known retailers.

No injuries have been reported.