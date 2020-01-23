Chicago Field Museum admission free in February

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Admission is free to the Chicago Field Museum all through the month of February, and two other museums are offering select free days as well.

Tourism to the museums generally drops during the month of February, and the museums offer free days to draw visitors.

The Field Museum is offering free admission to all Illinois residents for all of February. Tickets can’t be purchased in advance and a photo ID or proof of residency is required.

The Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission each weekday in February. An ID is required, and tickets can be reserved for $3 online.

The Museum of Science and Industry is offering 15 days for free in February and The Adler Planetarium is offering 10 free admission days.

Field Museum

February 1-29

Shedd Aquarium

Febraury 3-7, 10-14, 17-21 and 24-28

Museum of Science and Industry

January 27-30; February 3-6, 10-13, 18-20, 24-27

Adler Planetarium

February 4-6, 11-13, 17-20

