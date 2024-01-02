CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago firefighter was taken into custody in connection with a road rage shooting on New Year’s Eve on the city’s North Side.

The man, who’s name has not been released, has been a member of the Chicago Fire Department since 2019, according to CBS 2.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 7:55 p.m., when a 35-year-old man driving in Chicago’s Edgewater-Andersonville area tried to make a U-turn.

Another man, suspected to be the unidentified firefighter, allegedly got out of a Chevrolet Tahoe following the U-turn and fired shots at the 35-year-old.

Chicago police say the firefighter shot at the man after he hit his car and attempted to flee, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Witnesses reportedly heard the firefighter shout “don’t move or I’ll shoot,” prior to the shooting.

The victim was shot on the face and hospitalized in critical condition. The alleged shooter has not yet been charged.