CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A firefighter who was injured battling a Chicago house blaze earlier this month has died.

The Chicago Fire Department announced Tuesday that Lieutenant Kevin Ward has passed away at the age of 59. He had served with the department since 1996.

The fire happened back on August 11 in the 8300 block of W. Balmoral Avenue, which is near O’Hare International Airport, according to WBBM. Ward was one of three firefighters inured in the blaze.

The other two firefighters have been released from the hospital.

Ward is the third firefighter with the department to die in the line of duty this year.