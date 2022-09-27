CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — United Airlines flight attendants at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, as well as 14 other airports, are demanding the airline fix ongoing operational disruptions and focus on labor relations to support them.

They claimed that United has delayed some 67,000 flights since May and have canceled almost 6,800. They said that management fails to properly staff crew schedulers, leaving them and passengers waiting for answers for hours at a time.

“We’ve been, throughout the summer, waiting on hold for upwards of five hours in order to get reassignments or our hotel rooms,” said Scott Pejas, United AFA local council president. “And that has weighed heavily on me, the moral of the flight attendants, and it also affects the operations because when we’re on hold, we’re not getting our legal rest and then those flights the next day are possibly delayed.”

United and other airlines blame much of their challenges on getting new pilots trained after the pandemic.