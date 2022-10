CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago reported that it has now welcomed over 1,800 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border.

Illinois state officials, along with Cook County government and non-profit partners, said that it is a duty to provide the migrants food, shelter and clothing as they try to start a new life here. There were 120 arrivals Friday.

The City said that more asylum seekers are expected and will continue to be welcomed.