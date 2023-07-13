CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A security guard at a Chicago high school has been accused of giving a 15-year-old student alcohol before sexually assaulting her.

Romel Campoverde, 43, is accused of giving the girl tequila before sexually assaulting her in a vehicle, according to WLFD.

Campoverde had met the girl while he was a security guard at Chicago Public Schools, Cook County prosecutors said on Wednesday.

They began meeting outside of school when the girl was a sophomore, going on shopping trips where Campoverde would give her money and invite her to his home, according to prosecutors.

He reportedly took the girl to McDonald’s on June 25, where he gave her six of cans of a mixed tequila drink. Prosecutors then said Campoverde took her to a vehicle near Blue Island and 26th Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl tried to fight back. Campoverde reportedly took the girl home after, with her calling a friend to tell them about the incident. The girl told a worker in an after-school program about the assault the next day, who called the police.

Prosecutors said that the girl had been wearing press-on glitter nails at the time of the attack, two of which were found in the vehicle where the assault took place. Materials were collected from the vehicle, as well as a sexual assault kit that was sent out for testing.

Campoverde surrendered to police on Monday, being ordered to have no contact with the girl, her family or anyone under 18. His bail was set at $100,000.

He must also go on electronic monitoring if he is released on bond.