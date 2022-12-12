CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Anti-violence advocates gathered in Chicago Sunday for the 10th Annual “National Vigil for All Victims and Survivors of Gun Violence.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and other Illinois politicians joined faith leaders at the event. It was hosted by “Chicago Survivors,” which offers crisis intervention and counseling for homicide victims and their families.

The event began 10 years ago to remember the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre. Many attendees, including Lightfoot and Durbin, showed their support for an assault weapons ban.

“Prayer is important, but in this case, prayer is not enough,” Durbin said. “We need to change the laws of America, and we need to do it now.”

Chicago has had 630 homicides this year so far. The city had the most homicides in a quarter-century last year with 800. More than 90% involved guns.