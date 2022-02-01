Chicago judge throws out 19 wrongful convictions

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Justice was served on Tuesday for more victims of former Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts.

A judge vacated the cases of 19 men and women who were wrongfully convicted under the corrupt sergeant. Watts led a unit that framed and shook down people living in Chicago’s Ida B. Wells housing complex during the early 2000’s.

Watts was convicted of stealing money from a drug courier in 2013 and was sentenced to less than two years in prison. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx offered an apology to his victims on Tuesday.

