CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police said that a U.S. Postal Service mail carried was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.

It happened in the 7700 block of St. Lawrence Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department as reported by WBBM.

The 37-year-old female carrier was approached by three robbers who took out guns and demanded her belongings, police said. Thought the robbers took her personal belongings, she was not injured.

Robbers will sometimes demand special postal keys to open other mailboxes, but officials said that they did not appear to do so in this case.

No one was in custody for the robbery at the time of this writing.