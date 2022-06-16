CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are heading to Washington D.C. this week to make a case for Chicago as the host city for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The pitch meeting is scheduled for Friday. The delegation is expected to highlight Chicago’s convention venues, restaurants, and 45,000 hotel rooms located in the central business district.

Potential venues include the United Center and the Museum District along the lakefront.

Right now, Chicago’s main competition is New York City.