CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday night after police said he shot an ambulance that did not get out of his way.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Logan Square’s N. Hamlin Avenue, according to WLS. A driver was reportedly trying to get the ambulance to move when he fired at least six shots and drove away.

A neighbor said that the man even tried to get inside of the ambulance, which was transporting a 79-year-old patient at the time. The patient was not injured.

“It’s not common, not in this neighborhood and not on this street,” the neighbor said. “Within a mile, maybe. Not here though.”

A 34-year-old man, who was driving the same car that was seen at the scene, was later arrested. It is currently unclear why the shotting took place.