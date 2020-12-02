Chicago man arrested in connection with Janesville drive-by shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested 33-year-old Sam Kim, of Chicago, after he allegedly participated in a shooting on Kellogg Avenue.

Police say they responded to the scene around 2:37 a.m. Saturday morning, in the 1500 block and found shell casings in the street. Surveillance video showed a muzzle flash from the driver’s window as the vehicle pulled onto Kellogg.

On Monday, November 30th, police found the suspect vehicle on King Street and set up surveillance. Kim allegedly came out to the car and drove south on Highway 51, where police pulled him over.

Police say Kim was compliant with officers and as taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered from the car.

Kim was charged with Recklessly Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Operating while Intoxicated.

