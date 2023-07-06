CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A person has been charged in the June stabbing that left a 47-year-old Chicago man dead.

Daniel Macias, 28, has been charged with First-Degree Murder in the stabbing that happened back on June 28, according to WLS.

Police responded to the 3600 block of N. Kedzie Avenue around 10 p.m. They found the 47-year-old lying unresponsive on the ground when they arrived, having multiple stab wounds in the back.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.