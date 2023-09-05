CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man died Tuesday after crashing on the way to the hospital following a shootout.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 0-100 block of 107th Street in the Roseland neighborhood, according to WLS. A 26-year-old had been shot out outside and returned fire, being hit in the body multiple times.

He was being driven to the hospital when the crash happened in the 5900 block of S. Wentworth Avenue. He was transported to the hospital from there.

He was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for the incident at the time of this writing.