LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man has died after an early-Monday-morning verbal brawl at a bar lead to a deadly conclusion, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old unidentified victim sustained a “major arm wound” around 2:00 a.m. Monday night after he was kicked out of a Beach Park bar in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road following a verbal altercation with another patron.

Once outside the bar, “the man punched his fist through a window near the front door. This caused him to sustain a severe laceration to his arm and bleed significantly,” according to the media release.

The man then asked a friend at the bar to drive him to the hospital. At one point, according to police, the man grabbed the wheel of the car, causing the vehicle to crash into a trashcan and disabling its ability to drive.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy is schedule for this afternoon, however the injury appears to be self-inflicted, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives.