Chicago man killed in fiery Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man died Saturday in a crash on Barton Boulevard in Rockford.

Around 1:00 a.m. early Saturday morning, Rockford Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 2000 block of Barton Boulevard.

When first responders arrived on-scene, police say the car was completely engulfed in fire. The driver of the vehicle was still inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Winnebago County Coroner says the driver was a 32-year-old man from Chicago.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.