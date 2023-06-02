ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Yahsmine Odom, 38, has been sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for carrying out violent retail store robberies in Illinois and Indiana, including one in Rockford.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, between 2016 and 2017, Odom and his co-defendants “carried out two violent robberies and one attempted robbery, using firearms and pepper spray to terrorize store employees and security guards while stealing laptops, iPads, smart watches, and cell phones.

Odom’s accomplice, Christopher Taylor, 25, was sentenced to 10 years last month.

On December 16th, 2016, Odom and eight co-conspirators pepper-sprayed employees at the Simply Mac store at the CherryVale Mall in Rockford, stealing two computers. Taylor, waiting outside, punched an employee who was returning to the store while the robbery was in progress, and took his cell phone, authorities said.

The store shut down about a month later.

On December 17th, 2016, Taylor and the other suspects robbed a Simply Mac store in Valparaiso, Indiana, disarming a security guard and tying employees up with zip ties, before stealing $69,500 worth of merchandise.