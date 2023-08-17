CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars for molesting his 7-year-old relative during her online learning session.

Catrell Walls, 21, was sentenced Wednesday for the incident three years ago, according to Fox News.

The crime, which happened at the girl’s grandmother’s house on Oct. 15, 2020, took place during a break in the girl’s class on Google Meet. The camera reportedly caught Walls forcing the girl to perform oral sex on him.

The teacher, who saw the event, alerted the school’s principal. The girl originally said that Walls had “just hit her,” but later described sexually assault during a one-on-one with the principal. She said that this was not the first time that it had happened.

Walls pleaded guilty to Felony Sexual Assault. His defense attorney said that he had trouble controlling his impulses due to ADHD.