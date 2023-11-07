ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison stemming from a 2022 shooting in Rockford, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney announced.

Geround Brown, 34, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm after he reportedly shot a minor and a woman on August 16, 2022.

The incident reportedly occurred near College Avenue. Rockford Police responded to an address on College Avenue for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers located a minor that had been shot through the arm. The second victim was located shortly after inside an address on South 4th Street. The woman reportedly had been shot in the leg.

Brown will serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.