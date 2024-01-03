CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s motorcade fleet will be cut in half after the city issued a seizure order for two vehicles tasked with shuttling Johnson around.

The vehicles were seized due to unpaid speeding and red light camera tickets, according to CWB Chicago. Four vehicles involved in Johnson’s fleet have reportedly collected 21 citations in the seven months of Johnson’s mayoral tenure.

All told, the unpaid fines and penalties total $2130. Three seizure orders have been issued for one SUV in Johnson’s motorcade fleet for three unpaid speeding tickets. Another vehicle was cited for two speeding violation and a red light violation, resulting in a second seizure order.

Both former mayors Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot accrued traffic violations on their affiliated vehicles, however neither was given a seizure order.