CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor met with her counterpart in New York, looking for ways to cut down on violence.

Lori Lightfoot and Eric Adams are talking about ways to end violent crime. They did not get into specifics about their discussion, but said that it is a partnership.

They want to see more programs that keep kids away from crime, specifically in Black and Brown communities.

“We’ve got to do more to make sure that we intervene in a proactive way to provide support and love to these young people at the earliest possible stage in life,” Lightfoot said.

“It’s the combination of the prevention and intervention,” Adams added. “We have to turn of the faucet that is continually feeding the river of violence in our cities.”

Adams said that he likes all the town hall meetings Chicago hosts. He also wants to follow Chicago’s lead in waiving college credit requirements for police officers to attract more minorities to apply.