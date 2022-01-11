Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, administers the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Mayor Lori Lightfoot at St. Bernard Hospital on the South Side, Monday afternoon, Jan. 25, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing “cold-like symptoms” and will be working from home.

“Otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” Lightfoot said in a tweet.

Lightfoot has been embroiled in negotiations with the Chicago Teacher’s Union after teachers against a return to in-person learning.

The deal approved late Monday would have students back in class on Wednesday and teachers back a day earlier. It still requires approval from the union’s roughly 25,000 members, with voting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Chicago Teachers Union spokesperson Ronnie Reese confirmed the goal to bring students back on Wednesday, even as the vote proceeds.