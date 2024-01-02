CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reiterated his plea to the White House for federal assistance after 355 migrants who crossed the Texas border were bused to the city on Sunday.

The migrants, who illegally crossed the southern border, were sent on a plane from San Antonio to Rockford, arriving just after 1 a.m. Sunday. The passengers were loaded onto 9 charter buses and taken to Chicago.

The City of Rockford communicated that the buses would be taken to Chicago’s “landing zone” in the West Loop, but they never arrived.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies escorted the buses to the McHenry County line.

The City of Chicago later said the buses dropped the migrants in various suburbs.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state’s resources are stretched thin by the tens of thousands of migrants circumventing proper ports of entry and began bussing migrants northward, toward cities such as Chicago and New York, that had declared their “sanctuary” status and have pledged not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The City Council voted to approve penalties for “rogue bus operators” who fail to notify the city within a designated timeframe and drop migrants off at non-designated locations. Under the ordinance, the City will fine violators up to $3,000 and impound the buses.

Aurora, South Barrington, and Rosemont have adopted similar penalties.

Abbott responded by sending migrants by plane, and his office has said more are coming.

Chicago officials said they were not notified of the flight until they were notified by Rockford.

Sunday, on “Meet the Press”, Johnson said his city needs help from the Biden administration to deal with the ongoing migrant crisis.

“Now [Abbott} has taken on this very dangerous task of placing individuals on airplanes and flying them into our various cities,” Johnson said. “This is certainly a matter of not just our national security, but it’s the type of chaos that this governor is committed to administering.”

Johnson, along with New York Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, have joined in asking Biden for federal support.

As of Sunday, CBS News reported that 572 migrants were waiting for placement in Chicago shelters. In total, the city said 14 buses carrying migrants arrived in the city on Sunday.

“Comprehensive immigration reform would certainly transform this situation. It solves this crisis. What we have said repeatedly is that we need Congress to act to provide resources that are needed in order to carry out this mission,” Johnson said.