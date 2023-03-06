CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago museum hosted celebrations on Monday to mark “Casimir Pulaski Day” in Illinois.

The celebrations took place at the Polish Museum of America. “Casimir Pulaski Day” is an official state holiday that honors the Polish-born soldier.

Pulaski fought in the American Revolutionary War, being made a brigadier general by George Washington. He is often thought of as the “Father of the American Cavalry.”

“Pulaski was fortunate enough to meet the American envoy to France, Benjamin Franklin,” said Pawel Zyzak, consul general of Poland in Chicago. “Recognizing the value of Pulaski’s military experience, Franklin offered Pulaski an opportunity to fight for liberty across the Atlantic. And the rest, as they say, is the history.”

Pulaski died in 1779 while leading a charge in Savannah, Georgia. He was 34-years-old.

Illinois made “Casimir Pulaski Day” and official state holiday in 1977.