CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago woman was found covered in blood on Thursday, with her newborn babies being discovered dead in a garage bag at her work shortly after.

The woman worked at a childcare center in Streeterville, according to USA Today. A cleaning worker discovered the bodies in a first-floor bathroom around 7 p.m. Thursday. The mother was found in the bathroom as well.

The 29-year-old woman missed a class that she was taking at the facility. Employees looked for her, which is when they found her in the bathroom. She was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery.

Cleaning staff found the babies’ bodies an hour later, which had been put into a black garbage bag and stuffed into a cabinet, according to WLS.

Bright Horizons, who operates the daycare facility, said in a statement that the woman had “experienced a medical emergency that resulted in the unanticipated delivery of newborn twin babies.”

The cause of death for the babies was unknown at the time of this writing