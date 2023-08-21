CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with sexually abusing sleeping teens.

David Deleon, 30, is accused of abusing boys aged 13-14 as wells as a 23-year-old man between November 2021 and March 2023, according to the Chicago Tribune. He was charged with eight felonies on Friday.

Prosecutors said that the victims were unaware that they had been abused until they were shown videos that Deleon had made.

A state’s attorney petition said that Deleon met two children “while working in his capacity as a Chicago police officer.” His phone showed evidence of multiple boys having been at his residence in the city’s Dunning neighborhood.

Deleon met a 14-year-old victim when he was at the police station. He sent a Snapchat friend request, with the two arranging to get food together at 3 a.m. before going back to Deleon’s house.

“The children are observed to be consuming alcohol, smoking hookah, and dressing in Chicago police uniforms and ballistics vests, as well as holding and holstering firearms,” prosecutors said. Deleon’s internet history showed that he had previously searched for “drugs that makes u fall asleep” and “heroine drug.”

This follows a similar cycle with a 31-year-old that Deleon met a few years ago. The child met Delon when he responded to a call, leading to the boy’s parents being arrested. Deleon and the boy went out for food together multiple times. He reportedly made videos of himself holding the boy’s pants down while he slept and fondling him, according to prosecutors.

Deleon was arrested on Thursday. He is due back in court on September 6 for a status hearing.