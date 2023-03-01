CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago Police officer has been shot and killed.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the Gage Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side. The officer was responding to a domestic-related incident with a person with a gun.

The suspect and officer exchanged gunfire. The officer, whose name had not been released at the time of this writing, was shot multiple times.

He were taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

“I ask that this city cover this officer’s family. This is a family of public servants, and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy very, very hard,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. “This young officer, who had right at five years on this department, had a bright future ahead of him, and this is something no family should have to face.”

The 18-year-old suspect was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition.