CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Police Department officer who was shot during a gunfight in the Englewood neighborhood is finally back home.

Erik Moreno was released on Sunday. He pulled Jerome Halsey over last Sunday, and Halsey’s lawyer claimed that he felt his life was in danger at some point during the traffic stop and fired his gun.

He is charge with Attempted Murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.