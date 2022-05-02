CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — When Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, dozens of U.S. citizens flew to the war-torn country to help, including a Chicago man.

Harrison Jozefowicz has been in Ukraine for two months now. He served in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army and was a Chicago police officer before quitting to volunteer with the group “Task Force Yankee.”

He said that his mission is to help.

“Every time we help a Ukrainian in Ukraine, every time, we go to these more remote areas with these volunteers.. some of them come up to you crying just because the last person they expected to see was an American volunteer in their country, helping them with their war,” Jozefowicz said.

He said that the people there are in need of so much, including food, money and medical supplies. Jozefowicz said that his hometown is donating, and he thanks everyone who supports the people of Ukraine.