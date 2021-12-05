Chicago police search for missing woman

CHICAGO (WTVO) — At the request of the Chicago Police Department, the Illinois State Police is issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 31-year-old woman.

Maribel Gavina is a 31-year-old white Hispanic female, who is 5 foot 5 and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy Columbia jacket with a furry hood, green Puma jogger pants and black Nike gym shoes.

Gavina was driving a black Nissan Rogue 4 door with IL license CN87519.

According to authorities, Gavina has a condition that places her in danger.

Anyone with information should contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554 or contact 911.