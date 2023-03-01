CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s police superintendent is resigning.

David Brown announced Wednesday that he will step down on March 16. He said that he has accepted a position in the private sector.

The 62-year-old’s announcement came less than 24 hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for reelection. All eight mayoral challengers have said that they would replace Brown, including Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

The two will have a runoff election for mayor on April 4.

Chicago’s first deputy will serve as interim superintendent until the new mayor is sworn into office.