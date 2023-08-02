CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago Postal Service carrier is in critical condition after being shot while delivering mail.

The 52-year-old mail carrier was working in the 3200 block of N. Kildare Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by two armed suspects, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A struggle happened when the suspects tried to take the carrier’s belongings. One of the attackers fired a gun, hitting the carrier in the leg. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Inspectors went door to door in the area that evening. Saying that small children live on the block, 30th Ward Alderwoman Ruth Cruz said that the situation “makes me not only sad, but also worries me. Other neighbors have shared some concerns about what they have experienced in the neighborhood recently.”

This was not the first mail carrier that has been robbed in the city. The head of the Chicago branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers told the Tribune back in February that robbers targeting carriers last winter has left many traumatized and fearful for their lives.

Police are investigating. No one had been arrested for the robbery at the time of this writing.