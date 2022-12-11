CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Grassroots organizations gathered in Chicago on Saturday in honor of “International Human Rights Day” to speak out against injustices worldwide.

The group “Chicago Solidarity with Hong Kong” was at the rally, bringing attention to what members said are human rights violations to millions in Hong Kong and Tibet. Protesters said that both countries have been stripped of their autonomy by the Chinese Communist Party and rights to speech, assembly and protest eliminated.

The demonstration wrapped up with a march past several consulates, ending at the Chinese consulate.