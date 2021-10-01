Chicago Rockford International Airport building a third taxiway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Expansion plans at Rockford’s airport got some federal help.

Chicago Rockford International Airport is set to receive $2.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money will be used to construct a third taxiway.

The federal government has invested $44 million into the airport since 2015. Last year, funding allowed for expansion of the cargo apron, providing more aircraft parking.

According to FAA numbers, the Rockford airport is the 17th largest cargo airport in the nation. In 2020, 2.7 billion pounds of freight passed through the “Forest City.”