Chicago Rockford International Airport third largest in Illinois for economic impact

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport is now the third largest airport in the state when it comes to economic impact.

A study by the Illinois Department of Transportation found that Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports have the biggest impact on the state. followed by Rockford. The airport was in fourth place a decade ago, the last time that the study was done.

Airport officials said that this just proved the exponential growth happening at RFD.

“Our impact has grown from just shy of $1 billion in 2011 to now it’s at $4.7 billion in a decade, and supporting over 21,000 jobs regionally. That’s up from just over 5,000 jobs a decade ago,” said Zack Oakley, Deputy Director of Operations and Planning for the RFD Board.

The news came on the heels of a record setting stretch for RFD. It shattered previous cargo records through the first ten months of this year.