CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s violent crime rates are trending downward so far this summer.

Data from the Chicago Police Department showed that there was a 1.5% decrease in murders during June compared to last year, according to CBS News. The city saw 66 murders in June this year.

Shootings were down more than 6% at the time of this writing, while violent crime was down 22% on the Chicago Transit Authority from last June.

Carjackings are also down compared to last year, with a 28% drop.