Chicago students return to classrooms

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It was “Back to School” once again for Chicago schools, as students returned for the first time since their teachers’ COVID-19 standoff with the city.

Kids had been out of the classroom for a week, which was how long it took for CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union to hammer out a deal on COVID-19 safety measures. The agreement would provide a metric for individual schools to close and increase testing, but it falls short of the union’s initial demands.

Parents said that they are happy to get back to normal.

“I understand both sides, um… issues with both sides, we want our kids to be safe. We also want our kids in school,” said parent Spencer Goodwine. “I’m glad that they were able to come to an agreement reasonably quickly, and I’m glad to get her back going into school, so I’m really happy about that.”

The deal still needs to be given final approval. Teachers voted on that on Wednesday.