(WTVO) — Hundreds of migrants flown in from Texas to Rockford on New Year’s Eve have been dropped off across Chicagoland.

Now, suburban leaders are grappling with new arrivals, and the possibility of more on the way soon.

Meetings were held Tuesday night across multiple Chicago suburbs to address “unscheduled” migrant drop-offs, according to WGN.

In Hinsdale, village leaders approved new regulations restricting migrant drop-offs, requiring an application from any vehicle with asylum seekers on board and at least a five day notification, according to NBC 5.

Failing to submit an application, which includes providing passenger’s identification and phone numbers, could result in multi-thousand-dollar fines.

Other Chicagoland areas discussing migrant-inflow guidelines include Woodstock, Buffalo Grove and Joliet.

Ordinances being discussed and/or implemented include restricting undocumented migrants from being housed in hotels and the ability to cite or impound buses that make unannounced stops.

Broadview took action on migrant drop-offs last week, reportedly due to “the unloading of passengers in inclement or severe weather without a coordinated plan” posing a threat to their welfare, according to the Associated Press.

About 30 migrants from Venezuela were recently dropped off at 4:30 a.m. at a gas station in Kankakee County, according to Sheriff Mike Downey, the Associated Press reports.

The people “were left without money, food, adequate clothing, and were under the impression that they had reached their destination.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing migrants northward in 2022, toward cities such as Chicago and New York, specifically those that had been declared a “sanctuary city.”

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said in June. “Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

Abbot has reportedly bused over 80,000 migrants from Texas across the country since 2022. Chicago has seen 29,000 migrant arrivals since busing began in August 2022.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson accused Abbot of being “determined to continue to sow seeds of chaos” by transporting migrants unannounced.

In September, Gov. JB Pritzker asked Illinois communities outside of Chicago, a designated “sanctuary city,” to take in some of the continuing influx of non-citizen migrants.

To encourage other cities in the Chicago region to take in the migrants, Pritzker announced $41.5 million in grants to pay for shelter and housing support, food, legal support, and health care.

“I hope that cities [in Illinois] will raise their hands and offer assistance,” Pritzker said at the time. “We have provided grant opportunities for cities that will do that.”

Pritzker has made a plea to the White House for federal assistance.

The Rockford’s Mayor’s Office said it was not aware of any other flights coming from Texas to Rockford at the moment, but added the Texas Department of Emergency Management is handling the situation and Rockford is in contact with them.