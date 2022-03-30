ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTVO) — The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Chicago suburb mall last Wednesday is now in custody.

Jose Matias, 18, was taken into custody by Rosemont Police without incident around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to CBS News. A warrant had previously been issued for his arrest.

Officers were called to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago late Friday for multiple reports of shots fired. Two victims were found in the food court area upon their arrival, both in critical condition. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Joel Valdes, 20, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a 15-year-old girl was reported to be in stable condition.

Matias was seen pulling out a gun and shooting at Valdes on surveillance video, according to police. The incident stemmed from a quarrel between two parties that included Valdes and Matias. Matias drove off in a maroon 2008 Honda after the shooting.

The mall was evacuated by police so they could investigate.