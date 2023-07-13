CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s Northwest suburbs are cleaning up the damage left behind by Wednesday’s storms.

A tornado touched down in Kane County’s Campton Hills in the evening, continuing into parts of Elgin. While no injuries were reported, multiple homes were destroyed.

Trees were uprooted and split in half. Power lines fell as well.

An expert at Norther Illinois University said that Wednesday’s tornadoes could have been much worse.

“This was kind of a run of the mill event for Northern Illinois,” said Dr. Victor Gensini, associate professor at NIU. “When you look at the broad scheme of what can happen, and in many ways, we dodged a bullet. These tornadoes could have been much longer tracked, much stronger, and that was certainly in the cards yesterday to get those types of long-tracked, strong tornadoes. And, thankfully, the atmosphere sort of underperformed in that fashion.”

Illinois currently leads the U.S. in the number of tornadoes this year.