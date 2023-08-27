CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago teacher has been charged with attempted production of child pornography after being found with a minor at Miami International Airport.

Emilio Amado Vrdoljak, a high school Spanish teacher, was found in the airport with a 17-year-old Argentinian boy who was staying with him for two weeks, according to Fox News. The boy told authorities that he was been staying there as part of his studies, with Vrdoljak being his English teacher.

The boy had reportedly refused to sleep in the same bed with Vrdoljak when he asked while they were in Argentina.

A search of Vrdoljak’s phone found that he had sent sexual comments and photos to a different, 16-year-old boy. He continue to communicate with him because he was “thinking with his butt,” he told investigators.

Vrdoljak has been allowed by a judge to leave his building to walk his dog five to six times a day, but he must otherwise stay there.