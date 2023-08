CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago teenager is fighting for his life after being shot in the groin Monday evening.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Shore’s S. Essex Avenue. The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital, according to WBBM.

Police are investigating. No one had been arrested for the crime at the time of this writing.