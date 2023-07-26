CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago 16-year-old who was murdered by serial killer Larry Eyler in 1983 has been identified.

Genetic genealogy has identified Keith Lavell Bibbs as the teen, according to the Newton County Coroner’s Office. His remains were found on an abandoned farm in Lake Village, Indiana back in October 1983 after he went missing.

Eyler, who targeted men and young boys, admitted to the murder before his lethal injection in 1994. He had drugged Bibbs before the murder.

Of the four victims found, all have now been identified,” the coroner’s office said.

A match to Bibbs was found after potential family members allowed the upload of their DNA into GEDMatch. A Family Reference Sample was obtained from a potential brother of Bibbs. Testing concluded that the victim, who was being called “Adam Doe,” was Bibbs.

The coroner’s office said that no further information will be released until the family has had time to grieve and they give permission to release more detailed information.