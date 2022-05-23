CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teens in Chicago are protesting the city’s new curfew.

They demanded Mayor Lori Lightfoot to stop the city council vote that took place on Monday night, saying that it criminalizes teens of color. The teens said that they should be part of the process of designing the city’s summer youth engagement strategy that connects minors with after school programs.

Lightfoot announced a Thursday through Sunday curfew in Millennium Park after a teen was killed, and a citywide 10 p.m. curfew went into effect over the weekend.