CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal ruling blasted Chicago planners for not equipping more of their intersections with audible signals.

The ruling would help blind pedestrians cross busy streets. Less than 36 of Chicago’s nearly 3,000 intersections with visual crossing signals are equipped with audible cues.

Some in the blind community said that crossing the street now fills them with anxiety.

“Because Chicago is a large city, there are additional complications when we’re using those orientation and mobility skills, when we’re listening to what’s going on around us,” said blind resident Maureen Reid.

“I’ve had several close calls and been lucky that I got knocked backwards and not under the wheel,” added blind resident John Gleichman.

Chicago residents said that this is long overdue.

A future hearing will determine how many intersections must be upgraded and by when.