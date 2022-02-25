CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago is launching a “basic income” program that promises to give eligible residents $500 a month.

Payments will last for a year in the pilot, and residents must be over 18-years-old and have experienced economic hardships due to the COVID pandemic, in order to qualify.

Eligible residents must also be below 250% of the federal poverty level, meaning a household of three, for example, cannot have an income of higher than $58,000 to qualify.

In April, Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to launch another pilot program that lets low-income motorists pay off tickets without interest.