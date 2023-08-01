CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago is honoring the legacy of civil rights icon Emmett Till.

City and state leaders unveiled a national monument sigh at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ on Tuesday, where the 14-year-old’s funeral was held in 1955. His death played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement across the country.

Till was visiting relatives in Mississippi when a white woman accused him of whistling at her and making sexual advances. He was abducted, and his body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River days later.

President Job Biden signed a proclamation last month that designated three sites connected to Till’s story as federally protected monuments.