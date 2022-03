CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people gathered to see the largest Ukrainian flag in America be raised above the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago on Sunday.

Its purpose is to help draw more American support for Ukraine. There was also a large protest at Daley Plaza in Downtown Chicago, where Ukrainian supporters called on NATO to close the sky over Ukraine.

Chicago boasts not only a large Ukrainian-American population, its sister city in Ukraine is Kyiv, the country’s capital.