Chicago unveils plans for New Year’s Eve

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago unveiled plans for a grand New Year’s fireworks display.

Fireworks will go off across eight separate launch sites along the Chicago River and Lake Michigan near Navy Piet at midnight. The fireworks will be choreographed to a special music soundtrack. The city encouraged people to watch the fireworks from the safety of their home.

The city called off the fireworks due to COVID last year, but residents said that they are ready to celebrate safely.

“I know people have been home for long time and they really want some sort of fun stuff, but I think being safe is really important,” said Chicago resident Sima Sohanaki.

Officials promised that it is going to be the largest fireworks display Chicago has ever had.